The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price objective on the stock.

BKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,429 ($73.25) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($62.60) to GBX 4,120 ($55.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($66.78) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($70.97) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,045.45 ($68.07).

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,121 ($55.60) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,563.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,592.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,993 ($53.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,232 ($70.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

