Canaccord Genuity Group Increases TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Price Target to GBX 375

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 365 ($4.92) to GBX 375 ($5.06) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGL. raised their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($3.98) to GBX 320 ($4.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

LON TGL opened at GBX 220 ($2.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of £159.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.74. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 76 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 255 ($3.44).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

