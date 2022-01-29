Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FEVR. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,560 ($48.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.43) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($45.20) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,573.33 ($34.72).

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,080 ($28.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 54.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,623.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,475.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,961 ($26.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($38.73).

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($33.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,956.42).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

