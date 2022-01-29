Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.90) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 587.50 ($7.93).

PAG stock opened at GBX 572.50 ($7.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 559.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.82. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 432.60 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 619 ($8.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 18.90 ($0.25) dividend. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £11,913.42 ($16,073.15).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

