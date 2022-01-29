National Bank Financial Raises Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CADNF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

