Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. Stelco has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

