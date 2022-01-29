Maxim Group Increases Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $85.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CUBI. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE CUBI opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

