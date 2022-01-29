Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.28.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Wix.com by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Wix.com by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after acquiring an additional 244,172 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $113.43 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.10.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

