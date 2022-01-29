Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.26.

TWTR stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. Twitter has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -146.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $243,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in Twitter by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 195,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 155,509 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $2,823,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

