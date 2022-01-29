MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Lowered to $72.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. MGE Energy has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.