US Bancorp DE Buys 61,477 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 74.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

