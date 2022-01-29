Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after acquiring an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Umpqua by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,584,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,087,000 after acquiring an additional 138,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,872,000 after buying an additional 192,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

