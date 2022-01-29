Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,958 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 1,967,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after buying an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,712,000 after buying an additional 809,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after buying an additional 809,500 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUFG opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

