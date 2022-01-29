Citigroup Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $32.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,872,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,510,000 after acquiring an additional 303,041 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

