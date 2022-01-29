First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,926,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,775,000 after purchasing an additional 101,778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,295 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,907,000.

LMBS opened at $49.73 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $51.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

