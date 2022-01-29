Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 171,267 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 901.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,267 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ResMed were worth $50,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,699,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $634,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $216.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.77. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

