Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,253 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,379,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BHP Group by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in BHP Group by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after buying an additional 599,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.50.

Shares of BHP opened at $64.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

