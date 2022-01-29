Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 39.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 818,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CPZ opened at 20.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of 20.11. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 17.30 and a 52-week high of 21.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

