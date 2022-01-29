Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

RJF opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

