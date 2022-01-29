Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MFC. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

MFC opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

