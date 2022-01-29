Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 4,500” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($53.02) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.36) to GBX 4,770 ($64.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,103.57 ($55.36).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,697.50 ($49.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,887.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,679.52. The stock has a market cap of £86.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($49.45) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,236,171.07). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,643 shares of company stock worth $94,103,436.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

