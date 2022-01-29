Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,554,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,783,000 after buying an additional 114,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

