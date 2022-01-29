Royal Bank of Canada Trims General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price to $108.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.69.

GE stock opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.12, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

