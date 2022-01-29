JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($24.09) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($26.82) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.70 ($25.80).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €24.24 ($27.55) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($41.93). The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.55 and its 200-day moving average is €22.90.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

