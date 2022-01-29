Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €155.88 ($177.13).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €63.46 ($72.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.75. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a 1 year high of €141.95 ($161.31). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.96.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

