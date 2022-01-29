ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.57) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.60 ($18.86) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.17 ($21.78).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ETR PSM opened at €13.65 ($15.51) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($21.59). The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.