Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.60 ($101.82).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €69.80 ($79.32) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.88. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

