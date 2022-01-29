Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 648,300 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 731.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 736,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,300 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $45,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.