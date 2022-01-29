Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,747 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $44,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.