CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,369,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,286 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $48,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 148.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,233 shares during the period. 43.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.