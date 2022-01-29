Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,159 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medpace were worth $41,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $64,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,503 shares of company stock worth $69,189,257. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.60 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

