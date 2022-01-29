US Bancorp DE Sells 583 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $56.96 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

