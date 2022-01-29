US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $76,058,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $198.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.20. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

