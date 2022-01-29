Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $49,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $266.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $198.65 and a twelve month high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.