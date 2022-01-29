InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 729,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $49,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in InterDigital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.26%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.