DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $137,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNP opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

