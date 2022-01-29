Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 631,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 233,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $54,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after buying an additional 625,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,883,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ITT by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITT. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.