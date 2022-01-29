Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,574 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $50,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

CRL opened at $321.73 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.99 and a 200-day moving average of $393.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

