KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, an increase of 4,364.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $15.85 on Friday. KDDI has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

