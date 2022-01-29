KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, an increase of 4,364.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $15.85 on Friday. KDDI has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About KDDI
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
