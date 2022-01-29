Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLHG shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLHG opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

