Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 6,732.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

