Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $679,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 13.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. Nutanix has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

