Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,588 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,756 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 486,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,751,000 after acquiring an additional 103,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after acquiring an additional 94,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $458,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,314 shares of company stock worth $5,204,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

NYSE MEG opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.88. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.