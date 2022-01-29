Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Paysafe alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen raised Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of PSFE opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paysafe (PSFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.