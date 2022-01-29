Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GATO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.93.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of GATO stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 48.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 33.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.