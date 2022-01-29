SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $2,534,860.80 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPSC opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after buying an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 220,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,186 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

