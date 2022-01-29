Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 30.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

