Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

