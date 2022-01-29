Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 680,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 954,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

