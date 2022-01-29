Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

